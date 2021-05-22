The instagramer Mar Tarrés was harshly repudiated on social media and also by the DAIA (Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations) as a result of an anti-Semitic comment she made on the night of her debut in “La Academia”, by ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21) .

In Marcelo Tinelli’s program, trying to be funny, Tarrés asked the driver to introduce him to a friend of his who is currently without a partner.

When Marcelo guessed that the man Tarrés was targeting was Adrián Suar, the participant was dispatched with a comment typical of anti-Semitic thought: “I want a Jew with money, because Jews save, they have money,” she said, without even blushing.

.In addition to the rejection, Mar Tarrés was accused of discrimination. “It is a fact of Judeophobia”, affirmed the lawyer Jorge Monastersky, who is the one who took the case to Justice.

Now, who gave his point of view on the subject was the comedian Roberto Moldavsky. “It wasn’t funny or funny.”, he assured regarding the affirmation of Mar Tarrés in dialogue with Marcela Coronel in In the meantime (at 14, on Mucha Radio, FM 89.5).

Mar Tarrés wanted to be funny and said on ShowMatch: “I want a Jew with money.” On Twitter they immediately repudiated his phrase. Capture TV.

Later, Moldavsky considered that Tarrés, with the public apologies that he tried to make after the numerous rejections, instead of “fixing” the problem, “complicated it”.

“As it was not funny, it was not funny, that was the problem – said Roberto Moldavsky -. In the attempt to fix it he complicated it, it seems to me, with an argument that is not used,” argued the humorist in reference to Tarrés’ sayings. that “Jews have money because they save.”

“There are no people more spendthrift than countrymen,” Moldavsky added. “The moishe is so outgoing, so theatrical, so spendthrift … It is not associated with that stereotype of the Jew. I think it was an unfortunate, bad joke.”

“I would take her to the Holocaust Museum”

Unfortunately, as Moldavsky explained, anti-Semitic expressions occur in many other people besides Mar Tarrés: “In Argentina there is a kind of anti-Semitism that remained from some time, which some repeat -Held-. Don’t you see that the moishes come out, are they bought? You complain that they travel and how you complain that they save … “

Roberto Moldavsky, when he competed on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV / File.

Forcefully, referring to Tarrés, he stated: “I would take her to the Holocaust Museum to take a course. It would be good to explain what he is saying.”

Regarding humor and its limits, Moldavsky specified: “Things have to do with who says them. Capusotto makes humor with the Jews and we all laugh. I do not know Mar Tarrés, I do not know who he is as a person. let it be to condemn her, persecute her, but a baton was sent “.

ACE