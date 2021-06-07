For

Roberto Martínez’s Belgium was the first team to qualify for the Euro. He maintains the block of the last big tournaments and the previous phases he is drawing with a lot of authority. His problem is being able to transfer all that potential to the final stages. He was already a semifinalist in the last World Cup and a quarterfinalist in the Euro 2016, so he is very close to being able to take the final step and finally fight for the titles.

Roberto Martínez has a clear idea of ​​the team and the road to the Euro, even with Russia in his group, was a walk. Hazard and De Bruyne are the absolute bosses of the selection. It will depend a lot on how they get in shape or the physical discomfort that lately accompany them so that they are at their true level. If the two fit together as usual, Belgium is a team with an immense football flow, although we have to see how Hazard is doing after a disappointing season at Real Madrid.

Courtois remains in goal, of course, and the Belgians want him to regain his 2018 version so that he can be reliable again. Not surprisingly, he was the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. Another good news is the arrival of Lukaku to Inter. The forward has regained his lost sense of smell at United and is the scorer Belgium needs.

Kevin De Bruyne Midfield player

29 years ,

Manchester City

, 80 International times

Undoubtedly the focus will be on Kevin de Bruyne, who aspires to the Ballon d’Or if the Belgians do a good job. Before Hazard’s downturn it is season, he appears as the leader of the Belgians after excellent years at City. Magnificent passer, has vision of the game, influence, stride and goal. He can play everything from midfield forward. A crack. Belgium is full of good players and comes at a time of optimal maturity.

Roberto Martinez 47 years ,

Spain

, Debuted on 01 – September – 2016 Victories

Ties

Defeats

Goalkeeper –

Temporadón in Madrid, also last year, for a goalkeeper who is indisputable with his national team, just as he was in Atlético, Chelsea and now Real Madrid. Very tall but also agile, he is at a point in his career of pure sobriety. Real Madrid

Goalkeeper –

He left through the back door of Liverpool due to his ability to make mistakes, he arrived at Brujas in his country and before less demand has returned to be decisive under the sticks. He’s a long way from Courtois’ level, but he’s experienced and he’s loved. Witches

Goalkeeper –

Quite a surprise his presence on the list to the detriment of Casteels, did not meet the expectations he generated in Ghent. The Premier was great for him at Newcastle, he ended up at Strasbourg and has played little due to a serious Achilles tendon injury. Strasbourg

Defending –

Fireproof as a right central for Roberto Martínez in defense of three, it has cost him more to perform in the Tottentam in line of four, although he has plenty of conditions. He did not triumph at Atlético in his day, but, psyched up, he is a central defender of a high level. Tottenham

Defending –

Roberto Martínez has always held him in considerable esteem, despite the fact that he ended up with more pain than glory at Hertha. He knows him well from the City academy and from his time in Scotland. As a substitute center-back he can perform well, he already played a lot in the World Cup. Hertha

Defending –

A very anarchic center-back, he has been improving over the years but of course he did not have a level for City and has had to reach a lower step at Lyon. Your site is in the middle of the back, although there is a lot of competition and you will not have it easy. Lyon

Defending –

The exotic note of the list remains in the plans despite the fact that in Japan his level these seasons and his physique have suffered a lot after leaving Barça. He played a lot in the qualifying phase, in line of three centers he can still fit in from experience. Vissel Kobe

Defending –

A delicate season at Benfica, with many external problems, for a left-handed center-back who still remains as a starter in the national team, despite having left Tottenham and at the highest level in the Premier and Champions League. Nice shot and excellent overlook. Benfica

Defending –

His defensive problems have ended up being imposed on his good physique, which led him to be signed by PSG and later by Dortmund. It has important gaps in the back. That has marked a run-down career in recent years. Not very reliable. Dortmund

Defending –

The transfer from Atalanta to Leicester did not mean any jump and he has performed in the ‘foxes’ as a lane on the right or even playing more on the inside in midfield. Round trip permanent, the position in the right lane should be yours. Leicester

Midfield player –

Roberto Martínez maintains him as a vote of confidence for his versatility. He is no longer the attacking player who marveled in Holland and Tottenham, and with Belgium he came to sacrifice himself as a winger with good results in the World Cup. That’s why it keeps counting. Basaksehir

Midfield player –

Without as much noise as his brother, but with a great performance in the Bundesliga at Gladbach and then at Dortmund he has been gaining a place in the team. He fits into the left lane, because he works and also has a lot of arrival at the top. Dortmund

Midfield player –

Formidable end of the season at Atlético, that time in China made him realize that he was still at the highest level. He fits into the lane position in which Roberto Martínez tested him in the World Cup and which he later made his own at Atleti. Athletic

Midfield player –

Another fabulous season for the Manchester City artist, an excellent passer, shooter and striker, who in addition to all this brings leadership and versatility. He can play inside, outside, as a midfielder or in attack. A phenomenon. City

Midfield player –

A little more was expected of him at Wolverhampton after his early years as a great arriving midfielder in Belgium. Roberto Martínez trusted him from a very young age and continues to do so, already as one of the most important midfielders in the team. Wolves

Midfield player –

Another of the coach’s right eyes, who has carried him despite the fact that at Leicester he has not had all the continuity that was expected after his good years at Sampdoria. A lot of quality in the right leg, it is intermittent and that weighs him down. Leicester

Midfield player –

When he debuted at the age of 16 in the Champions League and was signed by Monaco, it seemed that there was a top-level player. It has taken him years and transfers to achieve it, but at Leicester he finally shows it. Command skills, excellent hitting and hierarchy in the game. Leicester

Midfield player –

Very good arrival, it is surprising that he is still in Bruges and in Belgian football after having shone even in the Champions League. Offers for him will not be lacking. It has been entering the coach’s plans, but it is very difficult to be a starter in this selection. Witches

Midfield player –

If your physique is with you, it should be the beacon on which to build the team. Injuries and ups and downs have also haunted him at Dortmund, but when he is well there is no other such complete midfielder in Belgium. Dortmund

Midfield player –

Injury problems and a lack of self-confidence have marked a rather dark trajectory at Madrid. Before that, his stints at Chelsea and Lille are one of true genius. Also Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup. Incognita. Real Madrid

Midfield player –

Good end to the season at Rennes, it cost him much more at the beginning in a team that made a big bet for him by signing him from Anderlecht. It is electric and dynamic for the band, Roberto Martínez already used it in matches and it gave it performance. Rennes

Midfield player –

Two quite good seasons at Brighton in the Premier for another of the clear bets of Roberto Martínez, who knows his level after seeing him grow up in different Belgian football clubs. He made recent goals with the national team and that is taken into account. Brighton

Forward –

Always insufficiently valued, he has managed to be a star in Naples and also in the Belgian team for his lightness between the lines and his great relationship with the goal. He still has rope to be one of the offensive referents of this team. Naples

Forward –

In the fight with others similar to him such as Origi, the Crystal Palace forward has won, despite the fact that his season has not been especially good. When he has been engaged, he has been an exciting forward. But it lasts very little. Crystal palace

Forward –

A striker down since he left Liverpool, it is undeniable that he is one of the most complete in Europe but he lacks records with his feet. Still, a good season finale in the Premier returns him to the list for the Euro. Crystal palace

Forward –

Since he overtook the rest of the strikers in the 2014 World Cup, he has become untouchable in the 9th place. And his figures are dizzying. At club level he managed to recover his best version at Inter. An animal for its stride and its hunger in front of goal. Inter

Final

Semifinal

Rooms

Eighths

F. of groups

Not classified

I do not participate 1960

1964

1968

1972

1976

1980

1984

1988

1992

nineteen ninety six

2000

2004

2008

2012

2016 Final

Semifinal

Rooms

Eighths

F. of groups

Not classified

I do not participate 1960

1964

1968

1972

1976

1980

1984

1988

1992

nineteen ninety six

2000

2004

2008

2012

2016

His adaptation to the Belgian team was not easy and in his first matches he received strong criticism. However, he later found the scheme with three centrals with which to build a super-competitive block. Third place in the World Cup in Russia is an example that Belgium with Roberto Martínez is a leading team in Europe.