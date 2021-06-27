Roberto Martínez, Belgian coach, appreciated the victory against Portugal: “I was expecting such an impressive match”, Martínez began his analysis in front of Sporza’s microphone. We have demonstrated our professionalism and winning mentality against a team that always does what it takes to win a match. I am very satisfied with our performance in the first half. We made a very nice goal. After the break we played very solid at the beginning. We didn’t keep up enough in the last half hour. We could have scored the second goal. But we won. Today we have shown that we can suffer. The satisfaction is very great. “

“Our change in the way we play is due in part to the World Cup in Russia”, He recognized Catalan. “The boys are very dedicated. They understand each other and also care about each other. Those are the conditions to become a winning team. We know our qualities and we know that when we are at the top it is difficult to stop. Today we play against a team that has already won this tournament and has a lot of experience. I am very proud of the attitude and mentality of the players. “

The Spanish coach does not know what will happen to the injured Eden Hazard and De Bruyne: “It is too early to say anything about Eden and Kevin. Kevin was unable to rotate his ankle after the break. Eden is a muscle injury. We have to wait 48 hours to accurately examine the injuries. Then we will have a correct diagnosis. “

Regarding Eden, who despite some physical problems he has started in the last two games, he affirmed that he has shows that he has quality “to play for the national team and also for Real Madrid.”