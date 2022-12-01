Roberto Martínez steps down as Belgium coach after six years

The Spanish Robert Martinez, selector of Belgium, revealed that the match against Croatia (0-0), after which they said goodbye to Qatar World Cup 2022It was his “last game” at the controls of the ‘Red Devils’.

“It is my last game with this team. It is a very emotional moment for me, ”she said glassy-eyed at a press conference.

“I am a person who likes to learn from lessons. I’ve been six years. He was very committed to the project. We ended up with a bronze medal and we had to give this project another chance. I have enjoyed it very much. I have left a great legacy and I am very satisfied with the result”, he added.

“When I look at the players in the locker room, I see players who are growing up and taking advantage of all the lessons with this generation. Six years in which I have grown and I have done everything I could do with a national team. I am very satisfied with what this selection has done. And the true fans appreciate what this team has done, ”he stressed.

