Robert Martinez He surprised everyone by revealing an important detail during an entertaining interview with “Cuto” Guadalupe. Gisela Valcárcel’s ex-partner confessed that she decided to use Viagra several years ago. However, this experience managed to mark his life forever, because she turned out as he expected.

Your experience with viagra

In the video released on April 29, the former player revealed how he came to use the aforementioned drug.

According to Roberto Martínez, it was a friend of his who recommended Viagra to him and, despite the fact that at that time he enjoyed the fullness of his youth, he decided to try it. “At that time I was a kid, I was at my best, but curiosity kills the cat,” he told ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in the Trome space.

He reported that he was wrong in the dose and that, as a result of this, he felt worrying symptoms that led him to think that he could suffer a stroke.

“I was impressed, but there came a time when I didn’t feel like doing anything. Then, my eyes got bloodshot, my heart raced, I started to get scared (…) I had the worst night of my life, I thought I was going to die, that I was going to have a cardiac arrest ”, he expressed.

Roberto Martínez recounts the terrible experience he had after using viagra: “I almost died.” Photo: capture Cuto’s faith – YouTube

Janet Barboza rebukes Roberto Martínez

Robert Martinez He generated a large number of comments with his statements about Viviana Rivasplata, in which he indirectly called his ex-wife a snake. Janet Barboza could not help speaking about the event and she sent a strong message to the retired athlete.

“Many years go by and I see myself touched again and not only me, but also other women like Viviana Rivasplata, whom you call a snake, as a result of what? What harm could women you dated have done you? And with those, like me, with whom you hint that there was something more, I didn’t expect it. Why, Roberto? Why are you playing it now?” He asserted on his program “America Today”.

Roberto Martínez remembers his marriage to Gisela

The former U player spoke live with the program “Amor y fuego” on April 14. There, he nostalgically recalled the marriage he had with Gisela Valcárcel, to whom he was unfaithful with Viviana Rivasplata. “I regret it to this day. I recognize that the marriage with Gisela is a subject that could have been a totally different thing and I assume that I was to blame for the separation, “he said.

He also pointed out that it was a mistake to expose their relationship so much, because otherwise, the relationship with his ex-wife would have been different. “The beginning of the problem was sharing many things with the public and I was very involved in the subject of television, it was our marriage with the people. I think we were able to be a successful marriage ”, he narrowed down.

Roberto Martínez happy to meet Gisela again

After an extensive conversation about his marriage to the popular “Señito”, the former athlete revealed for “Amor y fuego” that during his participation in “El gran show” he was able to approach the television presenter again and even invited her out.

“What we did have was an approach, which for me was very cool. In other words, we went out to eat, we had a good wine, we talked, we went out to dance, but there was no remember, “he commented for the program ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi.