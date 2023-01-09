The Spanish Roberto Martinezuntil recently technician of Belgium, will be the new national selector of Portugalsources close to the negotiation told EFE.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has announced that it will present today the coach who will replace Fernando Santos at the head of the “quinas”, although it has not given more details.

Sources close to the negotiation consulted by EFE and the Portuguese media assume that the chosen one is Roberto Martínez, 49, who has been the Belgium coach for six and a half years.

At the service of the Belgian team, he achieved a third place in the Russia World Cup 2018 and reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, in which they even eliminated Portugal in the round of 16. However, they did not make it past the group stage in the Qatar World Cup, a tournament marked by internal divisions in the locker room.

What about Christian?

“Football decisions have to be made on the pitch. I am not a coach to make decisions in the office,” he said when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference of his presentation.

“The starting point is to get to know them all,” insisted the Spanish coach, who stressed: “Cristiano deserves all my respect.”

Martínez assured that the challenge of training the “quinas” is a “sports project” that “excites” him and opted for a “competitive” team with “tactical flexibility”.

“We have to dream big”, has defended the new coach, who has already announced that he would like to have a Portuguese collaborator.

Roberto Martínez, 49, replaces Fernando Santos at the head of the “quinas”, who left office last December after eight years in which he won the Eurocopa de France 2016 and the League of Nations 2019.



