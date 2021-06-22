Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach, was happy to have achieved three victories in the first phase and also with the performance of his players, including the Real Madrid player Eden Hazard: “At the moment I can only speak of a negative aspect and that is the withdrawal de Castagne. If they had told me before the tournament that Witsel and Hazard would play a full match and De Bruyne almost 90 minutes, I would have been very happy. It’s great that Eden played 90 minutes. He had fun, had a good relationship with the players around him and also looks physically strong. I’m not worried about him, he’s growing with the tournament. “

He also praised Lukaku: “Romelu is physically at his best. It would not have been good to let him rest against Finland and not play until Sunday’s game. You need to match the pace, hence the decision. Plus, a goal-scoring forward keeps the momentum going. I also really enjoyed his interaction with Hazard and Doku, even though they hadn’t played together yet. “

On Wednesday, Belgium will know its rival. And they will have two more days of rest before the round of 16 Sevilla: “We won’t know until Wednesday night. We can’t control things like that, we have to accept it. We have the advantage that we can enjoy two more days of recovery than our opponent. All 25 players will be in shape by Sunday. Thorgan Hazard will return to training on Wednesday. It is important that everyone is prepared. During a tournament, the breadth of the squad can be decisive. “

The Belgium coach again referred to the La Cartuja pitch: “I heard that the conditions are not perfect, but I have not seen the field yet. We will have a training session there on Saturday and then we will see. Hopefully it will be perfect on Sunday. Qualifying for the next round is the main objective. We got maximum points in the qualifying campaign and we also won our first three games in this final round. “