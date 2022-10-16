It cleared it up. The confrontation between Gisela Valcarcel and Magaly Medina has revived some scandals of yesteryear. One of them is the divorce of “Señito” with Roberto Martínez. In the midst of this media fight, the “Urraca” reminded the host of “El gran show” that it was she who “opened her eyes” to discover that the footballer was unfaithful to her.

After that, the former ‘U’ captain was a guest in the “El bar” sequence of the “JB en ATV” program, a space in which he was asked about these statements.

What did Roberto Martinez say?

Jorge Benavidezin her character as Lisuratás, consulted him: “Magaly comes out and tells Gisela: ‘I was the one who supported Roberto… I was the one who told him that he had messed with Viviana (Rivasplata)’… Was it so or not?”

Immediately, Roberto Martínez denied the statements and assured that they never caught him: “No, there has never been an image with any person or video or anything that it has not been with my partner at the moment ”, he remarked when asked if he had never been supported.

Roberto Martínez accepted that he dated Viviana Rivasplata while he was with Gisela

Likewise, Roberto Martínez was also consulted about his outings with Viviana Rivasplata, whom he later married. The former soccer player accepted that he dated the model, while he was still married to Gisela Valcárcel; However, he justified himself by indicating that they were fighting.

“Yes, I was with Gisela. We were fighting, but, of course, we were still married.counted.