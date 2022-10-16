Robert Martinez He was on the “JB en ATV” program and was consulted about his relationship with Gisela Valcárcel, whom he divorced 24 years ago amid controversy after the former soccer player’s alleged ampays with the model Viviana Rivasplata when he was still married.

The subject was evaded by the former captain of Universitario de Deportes; However, on October 15, during the “El bar” sequence, Martínez spoke with Daniel Lisuratás, a character played by Jorge Benavides, who asked him several questions about the host of “El gran show”.

“Here comes a key question. This can produce headlines on Monday. When you pick up Viviana Rivasplata from where she was studying and tell her ‘I’ll take you’, were you with ‘Señito’?” JB asked. The question generated laughter from those present.

What did Roberto Martinez say?

Former soccer player Roberto Martínez was uncomfortable with the question, but managed to answer the following: “Yes, I was with Gisela. We were fighting, but, of course, we were still married. As you remember, both media characters were only three years together.

He specified that “they were well fought”, without delving further into the subject. It should be noted that the former athlete also arrived at the altar with the figure from Chiclayo in 2002. Ironically, years later, Viviana told her love story in an interview with Gisela Valcárcel.

“I knew that he was married to you and our relationship started after you guys broke up. (…) He came to conquer me with many details. He never seemed like a handsome man to me, “said Viviana Rivasplata.

Roberto Martínez denies ampay of “Magaly TV”

In another part of the interview, Jorge Benavides spoke to Roberto Martínez about the bickering between Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel.

“Magaly says ‘ungrateful me? If I was the one who supported Roberto’”, commented JB. However, the former soccer player answered bluntly: “There was never an image or video with or a person who was not my partner at the time.” He also accepted that both drivers are important figures on the small screen.