Lisbon Portugal.- Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to be part of the Portugal national team directed by the Spanish Roberto Martínez, who assured today that the star continues to be a “very valuable” element for the team.

In an interview with the Portuguese channel Antena 1, Martinez He highlighted the importance that Cristiano has had in the last few matches for the national team, which is why he will continue calling on the Portuguese striker, since “it is always football that makes the decisions”, and that Cristiano has complied with in this regard.

“I think Cristiano played a very positive and important role in the games we played in March and it is important to continue with that attitude on a day-to-day basis,” said the Catalan coach.

He is “a very important player and person in the dressing room. He plays in a key position, he is a striker who can make a difference, ”he pointed out.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a match with Portugal/EFE

Besides, Christian has “a unique experience. There is no other player in world football with 198 caps, and that is something very valuable for us”, he added during the interview.

Asked if the now Saudi Al Nassr player will be in the next call-up, Roberto Martinez He was blunt: “Yes, that is my position.”

Cristiano, 38, was the great protagonist of the last commitments of Portugalthe first for Roberto Martínez as coach, with two doubles in the two games that allowed him to smile again after his turbulent World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Portugal’s next clashes will be on June 17 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Lisbon and then on June 20 against Iceland in Reykjavik, both qualifiers for Euro 2026.