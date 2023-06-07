In a recent appearance on the show “Send who sends” with the ‘Puma’ Carranza, Roberto Martínez opened up about some personal details of his life, including his love affairs with characters from the national show. However, what did not go unnoticed by viewers was his peculiar reaction to seeing Mario Hart as co-host along with Maria Pia Copello. In this sense, the former soccer player reminded him that thanks to him he entered the small screen. “You know that he must be on television for me”he told the influencer.

Roberto Martínez said that at that time Mario Hart worked in a company with a minimum wage and had to convince the pilot’s father to take him to TV and have his great opportunity. He invited him to the program Gisela Valcárcel when he was competing and after that he was summoned to a reality show: “Combat”. “From there they called it ‘Combate’, by Marisol Crousillat. He couldn’t leave because he had to pay a fine. I went to talk so he wouldn’t pay for it,” said the former soccer player. In addition, he criticized Hart for not having thanked him. “Not a ceviche, nothing”he added.

Was Mario Hart godfather to a contestant on “Combate”?

On a visit from Alejandra Baigorria to the program “Send who sends”, The former reality girl admitted that because she was Mario Hart’s girlfriend, she managed to enter “Combat”, program that would change his life forever. “It was like this: I did pass my casting and I got on the pipe that nobody could do and, obviously, Marisol (Crousillat) said ‘she is in love with Mario’, You know how the producers are… (Was he some kind of godfather?) Yes, if they want to say it like that”, pointed out the blonde.

“It doesn’t bother me that some ex tells me that I entered somewhere, because in the end one makes his name along the way and it has nothing to do with it. You can go in for somebody, but you keep making your own name and there’s nothing wrong with that,” he added.

