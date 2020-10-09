Roberto Marrero, Guaidó’s chief of staff, upon his departure from the Sebin headquarters on August 31. MANAURE QUINTERO / Reuters

Juan Guaidó’s right-hand man, Roberto Marrero, left Venezuela on Wednesday for Mexico after frustrating his attempt to travel to Spain last weekend. Sources from the Mexican government and those around the head of the opposition leader’s office confirmed that he left the country accompanied by a Mexican diplomat. The Venezuelan authorities, according to the same sources, had prevented him from taking off for Spain days ago. Marrero was pardoned at the beginning of September by the president, Nicolás Maduro, in a gesture that sought to relax relations with the opposition with a view to the parliamentary elections called for December. Then a hundred anti-Chavez charges who were detained or sheltered in some diplomatic legation were released.

The purpose of Guaidó’s collaborator, sources close to him point out, is to reach Miami. However, before entering the United States, you must stay in Mexico for two weeks, in accordance with the regulations that have been in place for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marrero was a key political operator in the challenge that the president of the National Assembly launched to Maduro in January 2019. Very close to Leopoldo López, he spent almost a year and a half confined in the dependencies of Helicoide, the headquarters of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin). He was arrested at his home at the end of March last year after Interior Minister Néstor Reverol accused him of being a member of a terrorist cell. According to his neighbor Sergio Vergara, leader of Popular Will, before leaving the building he accused the agents of Sebin and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) of having placed two rifles and a grenade in his home in order to incriminate him.

After the frustrated attempt to leave the country last week, diplomatic negotiations with Caracas were activated in which both the Government of Mexico and Josep Borrell, high representative of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, participated. Asked about this, Gustavo Limongi, Marrero’s defense attorney, assured EL PAÍS: “In no case was this a negotiation. It is a process that has been around for a long time in which the intermediation of Michelle Bachelet has played a decisive role. Many of the prisoners pardoned by Maduro did not even have formal accusations. “

Among the government’s accusations against Marrero were those of encouraging social protests last year and organizing terrorist actions. With his capture, one of the most influential people in Guaidó’s environment went to jail at a time when there were mobilizations almost daily, with crowds of people in the streets calling for Maduro’s departure from power. On September 1, along with Guaidó’s chief of staff, opposition leaders such as Freddy Guevara or Miguel Pizarro or the political scientist Nicmer Evans were pardoned. Both the head of the legislative branch and López considered this step insufficient, demanded the release of all the prisoners and refused to agree to a participation in the parliamentary elections. The leader of another sector, Henrique Capriles, did open up to attend and then change his mind, estimating that the vote lacks sufficient guarantees.