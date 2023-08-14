His eyes had long since lost the light. They sparkled in England at the time of the European triumph, gradually faded away, tarnished by a nervousness never shown before, therefore growing and contagious, negative for himself and the team. In the wonderful and unexpected race for the continental title, Mancini conveyed joy, serenity and confidence. He had gathered a humiliated national team, he had transformed it with a care almost never seen anywhere near Coverciano: mastery of the game, courage, predilection for attacking actions. Where he sensed shortcomings he filled them by summoning young and very young players who had never made their Serie A debut: Zaniolo was the most sensational case, not the only one. With a smile on their lips and a new strength at the bottom of their hearts, the Azzurri had amazed the whole world by lifting the cup against the hosts on the night of Wembley.

Then, in the following two years, almost nothing. Scattered victories of little importance, no other trophies and above all the depressing (and second in a row after that of Ventura) failure to qualify for the world championship which was to take place in Qatar. The smiling and confident Mancini who made a great show of himself on the bench during the Euro 21 matches had given way to an irascible twin due to the mistakes of the Azzurri forwards, worried about every opposing action, insecure. The courageous Mancini who hadn’t hesitated to throw into the fray unacknowledged young hopefuls no longer found the audacity to put Jorginho (not Rivera) out of the team who repeatedly missed penalty kicks and, in the sad epilogue in Palermo against North Macedonia , he claimed for a non-existent offside by waving his arm instead of stopping the executioner of the blues Trajkovski.

In short, the second version of the Mancini coach has become a second version that we have seen many times on the blue bench, evidently wearing: Bearzot, Sacchi, Lippi, all suddenly unable to repeat the maximum levels reached shortly before. And also the mode of farewell to the national team is from Mancini second version: bad in terms of manners (after having negotiated half a federal revolution and having also obtained the position of coordinator of youth selections), very bad in timing (less than a month from the decisive matches for qualifying for Euro 24, the first between the other just with North Macedonia on 9 September).

Unfortunately this syncopated regency of the federal bench reminds us that, despite the declarations of the Figca serious project to relaunch Italian football is yet to come.