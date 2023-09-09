Saudi Arabia loses 3 to 1 against the Costa Rican national team in a friendly match to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers. For the former national team coach and current Saudi Arabia coach, Roberto Mancini, it is a debut to forget. For Costa Rica, Francisco Calvo, Manfred Ugalde and Randall Leal scored. For Saudi Arabia the flag goal came thanks to Ali Al-Bulhaihi.

Roberto Mancini on the Saudi Arabia bench

Fans protest: “No to the Saudi regime”

A group of Newcastle fans protested before the match against the use of St James’ Park by Saudi Arabia, who will play at the same stadium again on Tuesday against South Korea. Newcastle’s majority shareholder is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and many fans argue that the takeover of the club amounts to the entry of a regime eager to improve its image. The two friendlies are part of the Saudis’ preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024. Saudi Arabia won the last of their three Asian Cup titles in 1996.