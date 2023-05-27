The former governor of Tabasco, Roberto Madrazo Paintedaccused the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of wanting to hide the information about the Cost overrun for the Olmeca de Dos Bocas Refinery through decrees that restrict records of the Federal Government’s mega-project.

Through his Twitter account, Roberto Madrazo highlighted that the start of construction of the Dos Bocas refinery, AMLO had announced an approximate cost of 8 billion dollarsspending that has doubled.

That is why he President Andres Manuel It has issued decrees not to make the information of the work transparent, as it did with the Mayan Train and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), despite the invalidation of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

“When @lopezobrador_ announced the construction of #DosBocas, I calculate that it would cost 8 billion dollars… today 16 billion dollars have been spent. The double. This extra cost of 160 billion pesos is what the President wants to hide from us with his #decree”, wrote the former candidate for the presidency of Mexico.

Just last Monday, the vote in favor of 6 of the 11 plenary ministers of the SCJN gave general effect to the disability, after a constitutional controversy issued by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), which alleged that it prevented access to information by citizens.

López Obrador assured that he already knew that the Mexican Supreme Court would try to stop the construction of the strategic works of his administration, such as the mayan train or the interoceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and denounced that all the amparos are being presented by a group of lawyers linked to the magistrates.

“There is an association of lawyers with these characteristics that is dedicated to promoting injunctions against the works that we are carrying out, from the construction of the Felipe Ángeles (International) Airport (AIFA),” he warned.

This group, which he assured that it uses the name of Strategic Litigation, would be made up of former SCJN minister José Ramón Cossío, who has positioned himself against many of López Obrador’s measures; the former Secretary of the Interior under the mandate of President Felipe Calderón, Fernando Gómez-Mont; and several lawyers, among whom he cited Miguel Carbonell and Gerardo Carrasco.