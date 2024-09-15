Roberto Lipari… And I Said It All: Previews and Streaming

Tonight, Sunday 15 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Roberto Lipari… And I said everything will be broadcast, a show conceived as a real discussion in which the comedian gives his point of view. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews

“And I said it all” is the expression typically used by those who want to put an end to a question. The show is conceived as a real discussion in which Roberto Lipari expresses, with his now well-known comedy, a point of view on the world around us, carrying forward his historical beliefs and adding new ones. In fact, he resumes his comic repertoire, strengthening its principles, expressing behind laughter, analysis and reflection, new spaces and new points of view.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Roberto Lipari… And did I say everything on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 15 September 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.