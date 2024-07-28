Today is a very sad day for the world of cooking and pastry making. One of the inventors of the most popular desserts of all time, tiramisu, has passed away. We are referring to the pastry chef Roberto Linguanotto.

Here is a little tribute to the inventor of this great delicacy.

Farewell to Roberto Linguanotto: the father of tiramisu was 81 years old

Today one of the greatest passed away pastry chefs of all time, the one who gave life to the famous tiramisu. Let’s talk about the very good Roberto Tonguenottoa man from Treviso who had recently turned 81.

Man has certainly enriched the Italian gastronomy as tiramisu was invented by him as a valid alternative to eggnog. Since its invention, this dessert has spread like wildfire and that is why it is considered one of the Italian specialties most requested and appreciated ever.

Thanks to Roberto we can therefore boast a recipe that has been named as culinary excellence. Also paying homage to the now deceased pastry chef is the President of Veneto Luca Zaia, who recognized him for the invention of this dessert, remembering the skill of this dessert creator.

Linguanotto and the spread of tiramisu

There are so many merits that should be recognized to this very talented pastry chef, but obviously the one that has attracted everyone is the famous dessert known by the term tiramisu. Apparently, people started talking about this specialty in the 70s, when the pastry chef worked in a restaurant in Treviso.

It is precisely in this place that Linguanotto began to experiment, laying the foundations for what would become the typical dessert of Italy. Thanks to his skill and determination, this dessert has become a cornerstone not only of the Italian tradition, but of the whole world. In fact, it is also envied abroad and almost all tourists would do anything to be able to eat it.

We must therefore greet a great artist who, thanks to his career, has also contributed to working for important confectionery companies such as Pernigotti. Not to mention when he took on the role of technical demonstrator for some companies in the sector located in China and abroad.