Pasapalabra He celebrated his Carnival special on Tuesday moving Roberto Leal and his guests until Venice, disguising them with Italian theme.

While The presenter dressed in GondoleroEduardo Navarrete was the Duke of the Veneto, Almudena Cid an Arlequín, Cristina Alcázar was the Marquise of the Adriatic and Rafa Maza, Il dottore.

But the Sevillian ‘complained’ of the costume that had had to carry: “I am a stiff gondolerothe program budget has been taken by the guests. “

“I’m going from Gondolero, It could also be from the Sanfermines de Torino. It is not known very well what I’m going. I will improve throughout the program, “Leal added.

Rosa and Manu fought to disguise themselvesbut the guests not, to which the driver of the Antena 3 program welcomed them with a slight Italian accent.

“I’m happy to call me to do serious thingsthings that transcend, such as coming like this, “said Eduardo Navarrete as the Duke of the Veneto.

Instead, Almudena Cid had problems with her harlequin suitI didn’t let her listen well to her teammates: “I’m going to ask you to lift your voice, because I don’t hear you. I have here some helmets that I have to take my ear,” he said.





Cristina Alcázar, dressed in a period wig, a great green velvet suit and a mask, told Loyal: “Can you go around the gondola, honey?”who replied that the 10 -minute trip would cost him 15 euros.

Finally, Rafa Maza, who was disguised as a Venetian doctor with a mask that were used by the plague: “Today I come from José Luis Moreno, take, Moreno!”he joked remembering the Rockefeller bird of the ventriloquy.