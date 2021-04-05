Roberto Lavagna got into the discussion regarding the suspension of the Compulsory and Simultaneous Open Primaries (PASO) this year with a criticism of the Government.

The former Minister of Economy and former presidential candidate accused “a certain local leadership” of “discuss minor things”, in reference to the intention of the ruling party to postpone the Primaries or carry them out together with the general ones.

“They discuss the date of the STEP but do not accept the use of a single paper ballot, which is the best way to reduce the chances of electoral fraud, “he wrote from his Twitter account.

The proposal is in line with an initiative of legislators from Juntos por el Cambio (JxC), who presented a project to implement the single paper ballot system in the elections.

Meeting in La Rosada and controversy

Days ago, the debate on the implementation or suspension of the PASO generated a stir in the Casa Rosada, during a meeting between officials of the ruling party and leaders of the opposition.

The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; and the head of the Frente de Todos block, Máximo Kirchner, summoned the head of the PRO deputies, Cristian Ritondo, and the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, to Balcarce 50.

The initial idea of ​​the meeting was tonalize the latest data on the pandemic and seek agreements to face it, given the growing increase in coronavirus infections.

However, during the dialogue the proposal arose that the PASO be passed to September and the general to November, something that surprised the opposition emissaries.

Máximo Kirchner, Sergio Massa, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, Axel Kicillof, Cristian Ritondo and pro-government and opposition mayors in the Casa Rosada, this Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The opponents excused themselves and questioned that the proposal was not made in an institutional framework where the main party referents were present to address the issue.

The formal excuse was the signing of the Municipal Infrastructure Emergency Program of the Province of Buenos Aires (PREIMBA), whose launch was made official in the Official Gazette.

It is about the transfer of funds for works for $ 5 billion from the Nation to the Province and from there to the municipalities, in charge of the meeting of Minister De Pedro.

Jorge Macri and Cristian Ritondo, the PRO leaders who were in La Rosada, They ruled out that after the meeting an agreement had been reached around the modification of the electoral calendar. And they expressed that it will be the JxC national table that will evaluate the final position on the matter.

This Monday, Massa expressed his preference for voting in a single day, through an “agreement of the political forces that avoids the holding of the PASO (scheduled for Sunday, August 8), or with the holding of the IT HAPPENED the same day “as the general election.

The discussion about the PASO also generates short-circuits within the opposition coalition, among those who see with good eyes the possibility of advancing the elections and those who ask that the rules of the game not be changed.

This week a new one is expected between the Interior Minister and the heads of the parliamentary interblocks to advance a law that modifies the electoral calendar.

JPE