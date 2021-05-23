Former Economy Minister Roberto Lavagna questioned this Sunday that the Alberto Fernández government “always talks about the amount and increase in social spending”, but “incredibly” does not mention how interest on the debt grows.

Through his Twitter account – the means by which he has chosen to demonstrate for a few months – the former official pointed out against the “Government and important sectors” in which social spending is continually discussed. So he declared: “We are an amazing society.”

“Incredibly, there is no parallel talk of the amount and the increase in interest spending on a total debt, internal and external, which continues to grow,” criticized the former minister of the Eduardo Duhalde and Néstor Kirchner governments.

Lavagna’s message comes amid the differences between the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and the hard core over the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the use of the US $ 4,354 million that the organization will send to the country in concept of Special Drawing Rights.

With regard to the latter, the ruling Senate bloc approved Oscar Parrilli’s draft declaration that urges the Executive to use the Fund’s disbursement to “alleviate the pandemic” and not to pay “debt or interest.”

Although what was voted on was a declaration project, and not a bill, so it is not an obligation for Guzmán; It was mainly a political sentence of the bloc that responds to Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

