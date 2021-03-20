The former Minister of Economy and former presidential candidate Roberto Lavagna reappeared this Saturday with a surprising praise for the government of Alberto Fernández for lower employer burdens in the northern provinces.

“Reduction in employer charges for new jobs in the #north of the country. Finally an initiative that favors the CREATION OF WORK and Rebalance in the national economic structure “, he highlighted.

Through a brief message that he posted on his Twitter account, Lavagna added that “now it is necessary to generalize and deepen this type of policy in favor of investment, work and territorial development.”

“It is in line with what – on a larger scale – we have been defending,” he said, referring to the announcement made the day before by President Alberto Fernández.

The Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, affirmed that the new promotion regime for the Norte Grande provinces announced by Fernández will mean a “concrete benefit for the creation of new jobs” in those districts.

“What was announced by the President means generating a tangible concrete benefit to the creation of new jobs in the provinces of the Norte Grande, a benefit that is materialized in a decree, which today will be signed by the President of the Nation “, explained Kulfas to the Catamarca press, after the act held this midday.

The minister specified that “all the new jobs that are created in the 10 provinces of the Norte Grande, in the sectors of agribusiness, of the manufacturing industry will have a concrete reduction in employer charges, in what is the associated labor cost to the employer’s charges “.

And he pointed out: “That reduction will be 80% in the first year for jobs that are destined for women and diversities and 70% for new jobs created in those industries and agro-industries of the Norte Grande for men’s jobs.”