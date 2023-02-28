Ex-deputy responds for attempted murder against 4 federal police; he has been imprisoned since october 2022

the defense of Roberto Jefferson asked the Federal Court on Monday (27.Feb.2023) that the former deputy (PTB-RJ) be tried for minor bodily injury instead of attempted murder against 4 federal police officers. He is accused of shoot officers 60 times while resisting arrest for having cursed Minister Carmen Lúciaof stf (Federal Court of Justice), on October 23, 2022. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Jefferson’s lawyers claimed in the 126-page brief that the former congressman did not intend to kill the federal police by shooting and throwing grenades at them. At the time, 2 agents were injured.

In addition to the request for a change in the criminal classification, the defense criticized Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. The minister was responsible for determining the arrest warrant for the offenses committed against Minister Cármen Lúcia.

“It is absolutely unbelievable what is happening in the face of Mr. Roberto Jefferson through the completely illegal performance of Minister Alexandre de Moraes”, highlighted the document, signed by lawyers João Pedro Barreto, Juliana David and Fernanda Carvalho. The piece was forwarded to Judge Abby Ilharco Magalhães, from the 1st Federal Court of Três Rios (RJ)

PREVENTIVE PRISON MAINTAINED

Judge Abby Magalhães maintained Roberto Jefferson’s preventive detention on January 5 of this year. Thus, he cannot have the detention converted into precautionary measures (anticipation, as a precaution, of the effects of the court decision before the trial) – that is the full of the decision (344 KB).

Document of MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) cites the need for the defendant’s preventive detention to be reviewed every 90 days. Otherwise, it will have to be converted into precautionary measures.

In the decision, the judge cited the high offensive potential of the weapons seized at the former congressman’s house, including grenades and restricted-use weapons. She also mentioned that he shot the PF vehicle 50 to 60 times.

3 days after the attack, Minister Alexandre de Moraes turned Jefferson’s red-handed arrest into preventive.