Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/09/2023 – 23:07

Federal judge Abby Ilharco Magalhães, from the 1st. Federal Court of Três Rios, decided that former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson will go to the popular jury. He is accused of attempted murder against four federal police officers who went to serve an arrest warrant in Comendador Levy Gasparian, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, the former parliamentarian’s residence, on October 23rd of last year.

Jefferson reacted to the arrest order and, from the second floor of the house where he lives, with a privileged view, shot at the federal agents. He used a rifle and threw grenades at the agents’ car, destroying part of the official PF car.

In the confrontation with the Federal Police, delegate Marcelo André Côrtes Villela and agent Karina Lino Miranda de Oliveira were injured by shrapnel from a grenade thrown by Jefferson. The two were taken to the hospital.

The judge maintained Jefferson’s preventive detention. He is currently hospitalized at Hospital Samaritano, in Botafogo, south of Rio, in a decision authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, due to his state of health.

In the decision, judge Abby Magalhães maintained the accused’s preventive detention. The defense asked for conversion to house arrest. “As has already been noted, both the criminal materiality and the authorship attributed to the defendant are sufficiently outlined and there are no new elements of conviction or factual change, capable of modifying the conclusion due to the concrete need to maintain the defendant’s preventive detention with a view to maintaining the guarantee of public order”, wrote the judge.

In another part of the decision, the judge wrote: “based on article 413 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, I pronounce the accused Roberto Jefferson, so that he can be subjected to trial in the plenary of the Jury Court”.

In the complaint from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), “the use of three adulterated grenades, combined with the firing of approximately 60 rifle shots in the direction of the police officers, who were in the middle of a public street, resulted in an obvious common danger”.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the new detention of Jefferson, who was already under house arrest, after verbally attacking, with profanity, the STF minister, Cármen Lúcia.