the former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) surrendered to the PF (Federal Police in the early evening of this Sunday (23.Oct.2022). The agents served an arrest warrant issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. Here’s the intact of the decision (191 KB).

Jefferson turned himself in around 7 pmafter a new decision by Moraes –read the intact (151 KB) – ordering the execution of the arrest warrant”regardless of time”. The PTB activist had resisted arrest this Sunday morning (Oct 23), shot and threw stun grenades at police officers. Two were injured, according to the Federal Police.

In his home, in Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ), Jefferson recorded videos, saying that he shot at the agents. “The Federal Police arrived here to arrest me now. The violence of Xandão. My root is planted. […] I won’t give in, it’s absurd. Enough, I’m tired”he said.



Google Maps Roberto Jefferson lives in Comendador Levy Gasparian, RJ. The city of 8,576 inhabitants (2020 data) is about 140 km from the state capital

ARREST REQUEST

The new arrest warrant was made after, on October 21, PTB recorded a video calling STF Minister Cármen Lúcia de “Blair Witch”reference to movie horror movie of the same name released in 1999, and “Carmen Lucifer”. He criticized the minister because of an alleged “Censorship of Jovem Pan”. Jefferson, however, made an incorrect reference.

The episode that the ex-deputy reports, in which the minister claims to be “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE, with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Read more in this report.

ATTACK ON PF AGENTS

“I want to show you, the Federal Police arrived to arrest me now. The violence of ‘Xandão’. My root is planted. What I want you know. The game I’m playing you know. I will not give in. Enough, I’m tired of being a victim of arbitrariness and abuse, unfortunately. I will face them”he said in a video recorded shortly after the PF arrived at his home.

Then, in a new video, as a woman scolds him, he says: “Enough of oppression. They have humiliated me and my family a lot. I’m not shooting at them, I got close. I didn’t shoot them.” She says: “you broke the video”.

“I didn’t shoot anyone to get it. I shot the car and close to them. There were 4 of them and they ran. I said ‘leave or I’ll get you’”reports.

Watch the sequence of videos of Jefferson reporting that he shot the PF (2min44s):

In another video, Jefferson says again that he shot at the police and shows, through camera footage from his home, a PF car with its glass shattered.

“I will show you that the stick sang. They shot at me and I shot at them. I’m inside the house, but they’re surrounding me. It will get worse. It will get much worse. But I don’t give in. Enough of giving up my freedom in favor of tyranny. I don’t do that anymore. He arrives. I’ll land on my feet like the man I am. I’m a leader. A leader is not just about words, he sets an example”says when showing the images of the PF car.

“Brazil has reached the limit of tyranny. These guys tyrannized us. ‘Xandão’, Carmen Lucia, Fachin. Here is my wife in despair, in tears. It’s the 4th time these guys come back here. He arrives. The stick sang, enough. I’m going, God willing, away, but I’ll leave my example planted. Don’t give in to ‘Xandão’. Don’t give in. Fight against tyranny. Pardoning the tyrant is an insult, an offense to the just, to the innocent. Don’t give in. fight. Fight for democracy, for freedom”, complete.

Watch (1min23):