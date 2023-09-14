Former deputy shot and threw grenades at PF agents for disagreeing with the arrest order ordered by Moraes

Federal judge Abby Ilharco Magalhães, from the 1st Federal Court of Três Rios, decided that the former deputy Robert Jefferson will go to a popular jury. He is accused of attempted murder against 4 federal police officers. The agents served an arrest warrant at the former congressman’s residence, in Comendador Levy Gasparian, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, on October 23 last year.

Jefferson reacted to the arrest order and, from the 2nd floor of the house, shot at the federal agents. The politician used a rifle and threw grenades at the agents’ car, destroying part of the PF (Federal Police) vehicle.

In the confrontation, delegate Marcelo André Côrtes Villela and agent Karina Lino Miranda de Oliveira were injured by shrapnel from a grenade thrown by Jefferson. The 2 were taken to the hospital.

The judge also maintained Jefferson’s preventive detention. Today, he is admitted to Hospital Samaritano, in Botafogo, south of Rio, in a decision authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), due to his state of health.

Jefferson’s defense asked for conversion to house arrest, which was denied by the judge. “As already noted, both the criminal materiality and the authorship attributed to the defendant are sufficiently outlined and there are no new elements of conviction or factual change, capable of modifying the conclusion due to the concrete need to maintain the defendant’s preventive detention with a view to maintaining guaranteeing public order”, he wrote to Magalhães.

In another part of the decision, it determined: “Based on article 413 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, I pronounce the accused Roberto Jefferson to be submitted to trial in the plenary of the Jury Court”.

According to a complaint from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), “the use of 3 adulterated grenades, combined with approximately 60 rifle shots in the direction of the police officers, who were on the public road, resulted in an obvious common danger”.

PF agents carried out a new arrest of Jefferson, who was already under house arrest, ordered by Moraes. The former deputy was arrested for insults against Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the STF.

With information from Brazil Agency.