MPF’s denouncement was accepted Justice of RJ; ex-deputy shot 60 times with a firearm and threw 3 grenades towards police

The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro accepted on Friday (9.Dec.2022) the complaint of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) against the former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB). He is now accused of attempted murder against federal police, qualified resistance and other crimes committed on October 23, when resisted arrest warrant decreed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Substitute federal judge Abby Ilharco Magalhães, from the 1st Federal Court of Três Rios, considered that the complaint (full – 669 KB), in addition to qualifying the accused, classifying the offenses and presenting a list of witnesses, it clearly and objectively exposes the facts that are imputed to him, with all their circumstances, in order to allow the full exercise of the ample defense.

In dispatch (full text – 336 KB), the magistrate declared that “Sufficient indications of authorship emerge from the flagrant situation, narrated in the testimonies of the federal police officers who carried out the steps, in addition to the manifestation of the accused himself in the inquisitorial seat🇧🇷

SHOT AND GRENADE

On the day of the crimes for which he is responsible, Jefferson was at his home, in the city of Comendador Levy Gasparian, when 4 PF (Federal Police) agents arrived seeking to comply with the arrest warrant issued by the minister of the STF. Alexandre de Moraes🇧🇷

Despite being prevented from posting on social media by precautionary measure, Jefferson had recorded and shared a video with attacks on STF minister Cármen Lúcia, on October 21. In view of this, Moraes decided that the former deputy should return to preventive detention, but he reacted to the federal police’s attempt to comply with the decision.

Roberto Jefferson threw grenades and fired 60 times with large-caliber weapons against the police, leaving 2 officers injured. The former president of the PTB also recorded videos on the day of the action, saying that he would face the police, showing the PF vehicle with the windshield shot out and admitting that he shot in the direction of the agents.

According to the MPF complaint, the accused threw an adulterated grenade at the police, with pieces of cut nails wrapped in adhesive tape.

After throwing the grenade, Jefferson pulled out a hidden gun and began firing at the officers, firing 30 rounds and emptying the first magazine.

Despite the cries of “officer down”, Roberto Jefferson did not stop the attack, throwing two more grenades in the direction of the police and then starting a new shooting session, with about 30 shots in the direction of the federal agents.

Jefferson remained at his home and only turned himself in after 7 hours of the beginning of the diligence, after negotiation. According to the MPF, searches on the property found a firearm for restricted use, 8,332 ammunition for restricted and permitted use and 3 grenades without authorization and adulterated with large pieces of nails.

Watch the video in which Jefferson shows the PF car (1min23s):

STUCK IN BANGU 8

After turning himself in and spending the night at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Rio, Jefferson attended a custody hearing the following day, October 24, and was sent to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prisonknown as Bangu 8, in Complexo de Gericinó.

The former deputy arrived at the prison at night, after Judge Airton Vieira, investigating judge in the cabinet of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, confirmed his arrest at the custody hearing, via videoconference. The prison is the same one where, on August 13 of last year, Jefferson was taken into action that investigates acts with anti-democratic guidelines, in which he is also a defendant.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷