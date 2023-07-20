The Sonora State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) achieved a 20-year prison sentence for an individual, identified as 56-year-old Roberto “N.”, for the crime of sexual abuse against an 8-year-old girl in Empalme, Sonora, in April 2022.

The solid evidence collected during the investigations by personnel from the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office were decisive in finding Roberto “N.” guilty. In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered the defendant to cover an amount of 132 thousand 302 pesos in fines and as reparation for the damage caused to the victim, whose identity is kept confidential.

Since the complaint was filed by the minor’s parents, help mechanisms were immediately activated for the victim and her family with specialists from the Center for Attention to Victims of Crime (CAVID), while evidence against Roberto “N.” was collected.