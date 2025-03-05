“I am a fan of Isabel Pantojafor many years, when he was single and had not married Paquirri, “Roberto said in his presentation in First Dates This Tuesday.

To show that he was a real fan, the Basque recognized that I had a tattoo with the singer’s facethat they could see the spectators on the screen.

Carlos Sobera wanted to highlight that Roberto had made history in Euskadi: “I was the first gay person adopted by a child. Many years ago, my son is 26 years old and brought him with 3 years.”

Roberto, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

The presenter was interested in the details, and the waiter told him that he had a very bad time because, at that time, he could not say that he had a partner: “I adopted it as a single father”he explained.

“I went to Ukraine for him And when I came, from everything I saw there, I was in a psychologist for almost a year, “the diner recalled before telling the presenter who had gone to the program looking for” a humble man and makes me laugh. “





His appointment was David: “I am a free man in every way. Of course, I was always very shameful, but over the years and working for the public I have opened enough. “

The first theme they chatted the Daters It was the worksince, although at present the Asturian was unemployed, he had worked in the world of hospitality 18 years.

Roberto and David, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

“I ended up very burned and in the psychologist”David admitted. Roberto understood him perfectly and confessed that he was a waiter and that it was something that he had to like.

During dinner they talked about trips or animals, but without getting too muchand even less when David said it was open relationships, something that his partner did not like: “Over there I did not pass,” he said.





In the end, Roberto acknowledged that he had lacked spark between themso he did not want to have a second appointment: “He has a very open mentality.” David, on the other hand, did not want to stay again: “We are very different.”