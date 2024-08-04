Roberto Herlitzka Dead at 86. The Actor Between Cinema and Theater Also Played Aldo Moro

Roberto Herlitzka died at the age of 86. Born in Turin on October 2, 1937, he was considered one of the most important Italian actors, known above all for his masterful theatrical performances. Of Czech origin, he trained at the Silvio D’Amico Academy of Dramatic Arts alongside Orazio Costa. After overcoming the post-war crisis, he began working on stage where he interpreted works such as: ‘Episodi e personaggi del poema dantesco’, ‘Don Giovanni’, ‘Il candelaio’, ‘Le mutande’ and then again ‘Come vi piace’, ‘Sogno di una notte di mezza estate’, ‘Francesca da Rimini’, to follow with many other theatrical productions. At the beginning of the Seventies he also arrived on television – with the miniseries directed by Leonardo Cortese ‘A certain Harry Bent’, in which he played the role of Inspector Alan Milton – and debuted in the world of cinema, starting a career that over the years would often be divided between the theater, the big and small screen.

His film debut he is especially linked to the director Lina Wertmüller who, his long-time friend, chose him to act in her ‘Film d’amore e d’anarchia ovvero: stamattina alle 10 in via dei Fiori nella nota casa di verità… ‘(1973), alongside Giancarlo Giannini, Mariangela Melato, Anna Bonaiuto, Eros Pagni, Elena Fiore and Giuliana Calandra; but it is only the beginning of an important partnership that will see him involved in other important works by his dear friend: Pasqualino Settebellezze (1976), Scherzo del destino in ambuto dietro l’angolo come un brigante da strada (1983), Notte d’estate con profilo greco, occhi a mandorla e odore di basilico (1986) and the TV film Mannaggia alla miseria (2009).

Among the more than fifty interpretations for the big screen he has been directed by important names of the Italian cinematographic scene including Emidio Greco (The Invention of Morel, 1974), Giuliano Montaldo (The Golden Glasses, 1987), Luigi Magni (In the Name of the Sovereign People, 1990) but above all Marco Bellocchio who, after having directed him in 1994 in The Dream of the Butterfly, made him win the David di Donatello for best supporting actor in 2004 and the Nastro d’Argento for best actor with the film ‘Good Morning, Night’ (2003, film in which he plays Aldo Moro, Italian politician, five times prime minister and president of the Christian Democracy (who was kidnapped on March 16, 1978 and killed on May 9 by the Red Brigades) with which he also won the Pasinetti Award (collateral award of the Venice International Film Festival) as best actor in 2003.

Over the years, the actor has also received numerous awards and recognitions, including two Ubi prizes for La mostra by Claudio Magris (2002/2003) and Lasciami andare, madre by Lina Wertmuller and Helga Schneider (2003/2004), two Flaiano prizes for Prometeo incatenato (1994) and Danza macabra (2003), the Gassman Prize (Italian theatre prize by the popular jury in memory of Vittorio Gassman) in 2010 as best actor for the shows Lasciami andare madre by Wertmüller herself and Lighea by Ruggero Cappuccio.

2012 was a very important year for him. He acted in ‘Il rosso e il blu’ by Giuseppe Piccioni and was present at the Venice festival with two feature films: again with Bellocchio, in ‘Bella addormentata’, and ‘La città ideale’ by Luigi Lo Cascio. At the 2013 edition of the Nastri d’argento he received the special Nastro alla carriera. In the same year he was a gourmet cardinal and exorcist in The Great Beauty by Paolo Sorrentino. In the following years he returned to work with Bellocchio (Blood of my blood in 2015 and Sweet dreams in 2016) and Sorrentino (Loro in 2018), and took part in Notti magiche by Paolo Virzì (2018), Lontano lontano by Gianni Di Gregorio (2019), Il bambino nascosto by Roberto Andò (2021) and, as a voice, in Leonora addio by Paolo Taviani (2022).