The great theatre and cinema actor Roberto Herlitzka died in Rome. He was 86 years old. Lor confirms his agency Nce. A few months ago he lost his beloved wife Chiara and had let himself go. He had won the David di Donatello for Buongiorno, notte directed by Marco Bellocchio. But his life was in the theater, directed by Luca Ronconi and Orazio Costa among others. The funeral will be held in Rome in the church of San Saturnino on Friday at 10:30.

He was born in Turin on October 2, 1937. Considered one of the most important Italian actors, he is known above all for his masterful theatrical performances. Of Czech origin, he trained at the Silvio D’Amico Academy of Dramatic Arts alongside Orazio Costa. After overcoming the post-war crisis, he began working on stage where he interpreted works such as: ‘Episodes and characters from Dante’s poem’, ‘Don Giovanni’, ‘The candelabra’, ‘The underwear’ and then again ‘As you like it’, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, ‘Francesca da Rimini’, to follow with many other theatrical productions.

Herlitzka, theatre without exhibitionism: “The spectator gets bored? It’s his fault” FRANCESCO RIGATELLI July 31, 2024



In the early 1970s he also landed on television – with the miniseries directed by Leonardo Cortese ‘A Certain Harry Bent’, in which he played the role of Inspector Alan Milton – and made his debut in the world of cinema, starting a career that over the years would often be divided between the theatre, the big screen and the small screen. His film debut is linked above all to the director Lina Wertmüller who, his long-time friend, chose him to act in her ‘Film d’amore e d’anarchia ovvero: stamattina alle 10 in via dei Fiori nella nota casa di verità… ‘(1973), alongside Giancarlo Giannini, Mariangela Melato, Anna Bonaiuto, Eros Pagni, Elena Fiore and Giuliana Calandra; but it is only the beginning of an important partnership that will see him involved in other important works by his dear friend: Pasqualino Settebellezze (1976), Scherzo del destino in ambuto dietro l’angolo come un brigante da strada (1983), Notte d’estate con profilo greca, occhi a mandorla e odore di basilico (1986) and the TV movie Mannaggia alla miseria (2009).

Among his more than fifty interpretations for the big screen, he has been directed by important names in the Italian cinema scene, including Emidio Greco (The Invention of Morel, 1974), Giuliano Montaldo (The Golden Glasses, 1987), Luigi Magni (In the Name of the Sovereign People, 1990) but above all Marco Bellocchio who, after having directed him in 1994 in The Dream of the Butterfly, in 2004 he won the David di Donatello for best supporting actor and the Nastro d’Argento for best actor with the film ‘Buongiorno, notte’ (2003, film in which he plays Aldo Moro, an Italian politician, five-time Prime Minister and president of the Christian Democracy who was kidnapped on 16 March 1978 and killed on 9 May by the Red Brigades) for which he also won the Pasinetti Award (collateral award of the Venice International Film Festival) as best actor in 2003.

Over the years, the actor has also received numerous awards and recognitions, including two Ubi prizes for Claudio Magris’s La mostra (2002/2003) and Lasciami andare, madre (Let me go, mother) by Lina Wertmuller and Helga Schneider (2003/2004), two Flaiano prizes for Prometeo incatenato (1994) and Danza macabra (2003), the Gassman Prize (Italian theatre prize by popular jury in memory of Vittorio Gassman) in 2010 as best actor for the shows Lasciami andare madre (Let me go, mother) by Wertmuller and Lighea by Ruggero Cappuccio. 2012 is a very important year for him. In fact, he acts in ‘Il rosso e il blu’ by Giuseppe Piccioni and is present at the Venice festival with two feature films: again with Bellocchio, in ‘Bella addormentata’, and ‘La città ideale’ by Luigi Lo Cascio. At the 2013 edition of the Nastri d’argento he received the special Nastro alla carriera. In the same year he was a gourmet cardinal and exorcist in The Great Beauty by Paolo Sorrentino. In the following years he returned to work with Bellocchio (Blood of My Blood in 2015 and Sweet Dreams in 2016) and Sorrentino (Them in 2018), and took part in Notti magiche by Paolo Virzì (2018), Lontano lontano by Gianni Di Gregorio (2019), Il bambino nascosto by Roberto Andò (2021) and, as a voice, in Leonora addio by Paolo Taviani (2022).