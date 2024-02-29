The expectation came to an end with the presentation of the first images of 'Without wanting to', the new production of Max (formerly HBO) that illustrates the life and career of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, the Mexican television icon better known as Chespirito. This project, classified as a biographical melodrama, promises to take viewers through an emotional and profound journey through the decades of effort and creativity of a man who changed the face of Latin American entertainment.

The series, which will star Pablo Cruz, highlights Chespirito's challenges and triumphs, from his beginnings in the 1950s to the height of his career in the 1980s; Along these lines, he will unravel the creative process behind unforgettable characters like Chavo and Chapulín Colorado. In short, Max, the streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max, seeks with 'Wanting without wanting' pay tribute to the career of one of the most loved and admired figures in Mexico.

What is known about the premiere of 'Without wanting to'?

Despite the first images being revealed, Max has yet to announce an official release date for 'Without Wanting to'. However, the series is already in full production, which indicates that its premiere could occur before the end of 2024. The platform promises to offer a unique window into the life of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, from his humble beginnings to becoming a legend. of entertainment.

The cast of 'Without wanting to' traveled to Acapulco to recreate the iconic episode of Chavo and the neighborhood's vacation.

Who is Pablo Cruz and how does he look like 'Chespirito'?

The responsibility of playing 'Chespirito' falls to Pablo Cruz (40 years old), a talented Mexican actor known for his role in 'The Widows of Thursdays'. The selection of him for the lead role signals a new challenge in his career, as he must capture the essence and charisma of Gómez Bolaños, reflecting his legacy in popular culture.

Pablo Cruz is a 40-year-old Mexican actor and he will be facing the role of his life. Photo: The stars.

This is what Pablo Cruz looks like playing the famous 'Chavo del 8'. Photo: Max.

Who are the actors and characters in 'Without wanting to'?

In the cast of actors, both Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, and María Antonieta de las Nieves, la Chilindrina, will have a special role in the series and will add a touch of nostalgia and authenticity to the production. This is the cast that is known so far: