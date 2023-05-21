This 2023 marks nine years since Roberto Gómez Bolaños, known as chespirito, departed. The Mexican actor, writer and composer is remembered for his participation in television series such as “El Chavo del 8” and “El Chapulín Colorado”, which were very well received in Latin America and were broadcast in different countries around the world for several years. . At present, fans continue to enjoy his work due to the characters and their occurrences, the stories, among other aspects.

Now, it has been announced that a biographical series on Gómez Bolaños will arrive at a streaming platform, which will have the title “Inadvertently wanting”. Next, we tell you more details.

Where can you SEE “Inadvertently Wanting”?

HBO Max announced that it will develop the bioseries of chespirito, thanks to the alliance between the production company THR3 Media Group and Warner Bros. Discovery. This will be carried out with the support of the son of the well-remembered comedian, Roberto Gomez Fernandezand will tell the story and the difficulties he faced over the years before becoming the renowned creator that everyone remembers.

“Having the opportunity to tell the story of your father can be a huge joy, especially when your father is Roberto Gómez Bolaños (…). My father was a little man with a big heart. And so we will have the task of showing him to the world a talented being and at the same time to the father, the husband, the friend, the brother…”, said the Mexican artist about his father’s series, which will soon hit the small screen.

