Live the sevillian motorcycling a kind of golden age that has names and surnames. It is a clear emergence of new talents who are not satisfied with being on the grid and finishing their races. Quite the contrary, they seek the glory of podiums and triumphs. To the most media David Muñoz and José Antonio Ruedawho have been competing in the Moto3 World Championship for several years now and with good results, including victories (like Rueda’s this year in Aragón), are joined by others such as Roberto García Tinoco18 years old, who has proclaimed Moto2 European champion.

Belonging to the structure of another mythical Sevillian pilot, José Luis Cardosowho opened many paths in the very competitive and complex universe of two wheels, the young man from Alcala has been the best of a very large grid, made up of 32 drivers, after a calendar of eleven races that he finished in Estoril with a fifth place that It was enough to win the title thanks to his 170 points compared to the Italian’s 156. Matthia Casadei (second) and the 154 of his compatriot Alberto Surra (third). Riding his Kalex, Roberto García has achieved four victories (three in Portugal, two of them in the Algarve), two pole positions and six podiums, thus becoming the fastest and most consistent of all the competitors.

«This year has been very hard, we have worked a lot and we have had many rivals who have made it really difficult for us. We have also had bad moments, like in Jerez, but We knew how to recover and we have continued to trust in our work…I have enjoyed this Championship very much with my team. Regarding these days, we had a fall in practice, but again we have known how to get up and work hard to achieve our goal. Now it’s time to enjoy, we deserve it», commented the man from Alcala, a pilot not only for the future but also for the present, as the results attest.

The European of Moto2 This season has had a total of nine Spanish drivers and among them there has been another from Seville, in this case from Dos Hermanas, Dani Muñozwhich finished in sixth position in the classification, with 104 points, and has competed with the teams Gas Up Racing Team and Preicanos Racing Team. With this last team he has already finished eight Grand Prix of the Moto2 World Championship this season and in 2025 he will repeat his presence in the aforementioned team, sharing a box with the Moto3 world champion in 2023, Jaume Masiá.









In the smallest displacement, the palatial José Antonio Rueda (7th overall in 2024) will have the Murcian Alvaro Carpe as a new teammate at Red Bull KTM Ajo while Brenner David Muñoz (5th) leaves BOE Motorsports and moves to Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP alongside the Japanese Tatsuki Suzuki. Furthermore, in the structure of the CF Moto Aspar Team, that of the Moto3 world champion David Alonso, there is another Sevillian, Edu Gutierreza 16-year-old Utrerano still in junior age.