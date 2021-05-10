The new section of I must say (America, Sundays at 10 pm) challenges the guests to show details of their intimate world. And so it was with Roberto Garcia Moritan, who was present this Sunday and joined the proposal “Nothing to hide”.

The game consists of showing one of the cell phone applications and, prepared for the occasion, the economist said: “I’m not afraid of you.” Right away, Luis Novaresio, the driver of the cycle, asked him to show his WhatsApp.

“We want to hear the last audio message that Pampita sent you”said the journalist bluntly. Immediately, Pampita’s husband asked if he could listen to the audio first, but finally he shared it without checking.

“The truth is that I am a very lucky person,” assured Roberto García Moritán about his relationship with Pampita. Photo: Movilpress.

“I’m on the corner, in the Chinese, buying little things that we lacked. Do you want something special, love? ”, the model is heard saying that she is six months pregnant.

The tender audio generated sighs on the other guests who were on the floor, who were Sergio Lapegüe, Nati Jota and Agustina Kämpfer.

But it didn’t stop there. Amado Boudou’s ex revealed that she had spied Moritán’s cell phone from afar and saw a video in which the model sent her husband a kiss.

“Can you show any or is it complicated?”asked the host, to which the businessman was encouraged to say yes again. But this time, he did check the content before showing it on the air.

Pampita is expecting her first daughter with Moritán.

And he shared a video in which Pampita is seen blowing her a kiss and showing her six-month-pregnant belly. “The truth is that I am a very lucky person”, said the economist.

Novaresio wanted to know a little more about the couple’s love story and asked him if he ever imagined that he was going to be with Pampita. “Impossible. But hey, I was encouraged. I spent my entire university admiring it from a distance. And she seemed to me the most beautiful woman in Argentina”, He assured. Nati Jota, then, asked him if he felt that he was “stealing” when he was with her and he said “yes”.

“She is intelligent, she is a spectacular mother, she is an entrepreneur, she advises me well, she accompanies me”Moritán said of his wife. And he clarified that he is “totally” in love with her.

Pampita and Roberto García Moritán got married in 2019.

Pampita and Moritán they got married in November 2019 and started a large family since they assembled their children. He is the father of Delfina and Bautista, the fruit of his marriage to Milagros Brito. While she is the mother of Beltrán, Benicio and Bautista, the result of her relationship with Benjamín Vicuña.

The couple, expecting a baby girl in three months, is filming a reality show that will show the intimate life of the family and the step by step of the model’s pregnancy.

HA