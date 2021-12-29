Assault on the CGIL, Forza Nuova leader Roberto Fiore asks for house arrest

Forza Nuova leader Roberto Fiore, currently in prison for the assault on the Rome office of the CGIL on 9 October, returns to ask for house arrest through the petition presented by his lawyer, Nicola Trisciuoglio.

According to the lawyer, in fact, his client would risk his life after coming into contact with a prisoner who tested positive for Covid. “A man detained in the cell of the Poggioreale prison, where Roberto Fiore is imprisoned, tested positive for Coronavirus – said Trisciuoglio – Which, considering the pathologies of the president of Forza Nuova already fully certified in the medical report of Professor Carmela Rescigno and ignored totally by the prosecutor and the investigating judge of the court of Rome, it means an attempt on his life “.

In a statement issued to theAdnkronos, the lawyer states: “In the best interest of the protection of Fiore’s health and, therefore, to protect his life, tomorrow I will present a new application to the investigating judge for the granting of house arrest. Now the Forza Nuova secretary risks death ”.

“Together with Professor Carmela Rescigno we will ask for an ad horas meeting with the Medical Director of the prison facility – adds the lawyer -. In these conditions the patient cannot be monitored inside the prison due to his serious pathologies which are affected by the concrete possibility of contagion. Everyone must at this moment assume their responsibilities, including that of transforming a maximum custodial measure into a death sentence. Fiore’s stay in the Poggioreale district is an attempt on life “.