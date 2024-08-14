Chihuahua.- He State Congress approved the appointment of Roberto Fierro Duarte, as Secretary of the Civil Service (SFP), ratifying the proposal of the Executive Branch.

Deputy Saúl Mireles was in charge of reading the opinion for the appointment and by 22 votes in favor and 9 null votes, the Legislative Branch decreed the appointment with immediate effect.

The official, who was the first head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) in the government of María Eugenia Campos, left the post in mid-January 2023, to take up the position of head of the Legal Department of the state Treasury.

On June 20, 2024, the then Secretary of Public Service, María de los Ángeles Álvarez Hurtado, resigned from her position and the Executive Branch sent the current official’s proposal to Congress.

After ratifying the proposal, Fierro took the oath of office before the plenary session to immediately occupy the state position, which functions as the internal control body of the State Government.

The official said that he will respond with work and announced that they will work to resolve the accumulated issues from past administrations, and even from the current one.