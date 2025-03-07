He is only two months as a Espanyol player, but striker Roberto Fernández has already understood what it means to be parakeet. Identified from the first day with his new club, Fernández said Friday that Monday’s game against Girona at RCDE Stadium “is a Catalan derby that is lived differently” and has promised that the team will go “with everything to leave the three points at home.”

The footballer, at a press conference in the Dani Jarque Sports City, has commented that the blue and white box has a “beautiful opportunity” to break the statistics in front of the Gerondense team: the parakeets have never celebrated a triumph in their stadium against Girona in LaLiga (a draw and three losses).

The attacker recalled that if Espanyol expires this Monday, he puts “two of Girona with one less match”, after the deferral of the duel against Villarreal. “Uploading steps is always good. If we win we are climbing positions and we must try to continue to meet the objective (the permanence), ”he added.

Espanyol will arrive at the next match after two weeks without competing. Roberto Fernández has confessed that “never” has lived this situation and has recognized that it can be “a bit weird” to take time without playing. The team, explained the player, has calibrated the charges to get “in the best possible way.”

Asked how he lived the suspension of the clash against Villarreal, the ram has shown his surprise: “You go with good dynamics and something happens that I had never seen because the game is suspended when it did not even rain. In the end, we have to continue working as until now. ”

On a personal level, Roberto Fernández has commented that he would like to continue in Espanyol. The striker arrived in January ceded by the Sporting de Braga, with a purchase option. “I would like, but in the end it doesn’t depend on me. I am quite comfortable in the city and in the club. I would be delighted to continue in Spain, ”he said.