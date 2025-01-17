The night had gotten complicated. Espanyol had lost their way once again and panic had taken over the RCDE Stadium. Valladolid had tied Puado’s goal and the smell of mothballs corroded the stadium. There was no chemistry with the ball this time. The opportunities did not appear anywhere. When it needed it most, Espanyol found a new idol. A finisher. A scorer. A forward who does not speculate. With character and determination. In his debut, Roberto Fernández scored the goal that gave Espanyol a key victory six games later, which also allows them to leave the relegation spots momentarily.

The match was rough and cold. The tension to which both teams are subjected held them at a very unattractive start for the viewer. Espanyol confused the pause with slowness and forgot to attack. Or he didn’t know how to do it, at least like in the last games at the RCDE Stadium. Antoniu Roca barely came into play and the only alternative to Valladolid’s orderly defense were lateral crosses without any real objective. Valladolid, on the other hand, showed greater offensive arguments. The second worst visitor of the season (Espanyol leads this classification) gave much more work than expected to Joan García, who saved his team in the first half with two worthy saves. The first, and clearest, came after fifteen minutes, when Lucas Rosa took advantage of a false start by Kumbulla to get in the goalkeeper’s face. In the one-on-one, García became great to deflect the ball into a corner.

Puado scored a goal out of nowhere in the first half

Espanyol saw the wolf’s ears, waking up from its lethargy and beginning to look at Hein’s goal with more desire. The arguments did not change, but Puado’s talent appeared to create a goal of many carats that is worth its weight in gold. Tejero put a cross into the pot and the Barcelona striker passed by to puncture the ball and, upon turning, unleash a cross volley into the back of the net. In his 100th game in Primera Puado celebrated his seventh goal of the season. When his continuity seems most distant, from Seville it is assured that he has advanced conversations with the Nervión club, the parakeet captain showed once again that his future is not what worries him the most right now.





The goal relaxed Espanyol again, who left the game after the goal and allowed Valladolid to dominate them. It didn’t take too long for the Pucelanos to arrive in danger. In three touches through the middle, Marcos André managed to stay alone, but his shot went wide by centimeters. The visiting team had one more before the break, but Joan García appeared again to deny Raúl Moro the goal.

Roberto Fernández showed his hunger for goals in his first shot on goal

Espanyol continued to rest after the break, unable to combine speed and judgment when they had the ball. In an unfortunate play, Moro, Pucelano’s best player, was injured, but in the subsequent foul Javi Sánchez equalized with a fantastic hit to the corner of García’s goal.

Espanyol had to start over to find a goal that would finally give them a victory and Manolo González decided it was time to take a risk. He made his debut for Roberto Fernández, a forward added this week, forming a pair with Véliz and had Puado and Jofre on the wings. His team did not improve with the ball, but it did gain verticality and fang. It didn’t take long for the newcomer to make the crowd fall in love with him. And not because of his dedication, which was also pleasing, but because of a formidable header from El Hilali’s center that marked the second goal. Roberto Fernández celebrated his first goal like any other parrot, just one less than the team’s other three forwards have achieved in the previous 19 games.

Technical sheet

Espanyol, 2 – Valladolid, 1

2 – Espanyol: Joan García; Omar El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Brian Oliván; Tejero (Roberto Fernández, min.63), Král, Pol Lozano (Edu Expósito, min.63); Roca (Jofre, min.58), Puado and Véliz (Calero, min.79).

1 – Valladolid: Hein; Luis Pérez, Juma, Javi Sánchez, Lucas Rosa; Mario Martín, Juric (Amath, min.82), Kike Pérez; Anuar, Marcos André and Raúl Moro (Amallah, min.57).

Goals: 1-0, min.31: Puado; 1-1, min.57: Javi Sánchez; 2-1, min.74: Roberto Fernández.

Referee: De Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque committee). He cautioned Omar El Hilali (min.45), Juric (min.63), Amallah (min.81), Oliván (min.90+1).

Incidents: match corresponding to the twentieth day of LaLiga EA Sports played at the RCDE Stadium in front of 23,554 spectators.