Great joy for the actor Roberto Farnesi: the protagonist of “Il Paradiso delle Signore” has announced, via Instagram, that his partner Lucya Belcastro is pregnant. The actor, therefore, will become a dad at 52 for the first time and has already revealed that he will be a sissy.

This is a moment of great happiness for the actor of “The Paradise of the Ladies” Roberto Farnesi which, at the age of 52 years old, is ready to become father for the first time. His partner Lucya Belcastro, 28 years old, she is pregnant and the two announced it through their social profiles where it was impossible to contain the joy and emotion.

Roberto Farnesi is paired steadily with Lucya Belcastro for seven years and despite the age difference, about 24 years, the actor has always declared that he has found in her the woman of his life. Now, their bond is about to be crowned with the arrival of one child, which will be born next November.

Roberto Farnesi: he will be the father of a little girl

On his Instagram profile Roberto Farnesi he really showed himself in seventh heaven: the actor, on the set of “Il Paradiso delle Signore” he was immortalized as he ran down the stairs with lots of baby bump fake hidden under the shirt. Roberto Farnesi chose the song “Because I’m Happy” as the column of the shot and wrote:

“The joy is so strong that you allow me to do a little … the jerk!”

A few months ago, in an interview with Diva and Donna, not only Roberto Farnesi he had anticipated the desire to become father, but he had also confessed that he had already chosen the name in case a little girl had arrived: My. This will therefore be the name of the child who is about to be born?

Lucya Belcastro, even if on Instagram she gave the happy announcement by writing “Soon in three”, she has not yet decided on this: before November there is still time and the two parents could also change their minds. Roberto Farnesi, 52 years old, he will repeat, more or less, the path of his own father who was 56 when the actor was born.