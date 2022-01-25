Roberto Frezza had climbed on the roof of his former school, when he fell to the ground, dying under the helpless eyes of his friend

Terrible drama that happened a few nights ago in the province of Florence. Roberto Frezza, a local youth of only 20, fell from the roof of his former school and lost his life on the spot. He had entered the school structure at night, to show a friend of his the place where he had recently graduated. An investigation into the incident has been opened.

There night between 22 and 23 January In the past, a real tragedy has taken place that has broken the life of a young university student of only 20 years.

Roberto, who had only graduated a year ago, had decided to make a gesture that he never imagined could in the least cost him his life.

Together with a friend of his, at night, he decided to enter the school he had attended until a few months ago, Isis Gobetti Volta a Ripoli bathroom, in the province of Florence.

While they were on the roof of the same structure, for reasons still to be clarified Roberto Frezza is slipped and fell directly into the courtyard square, being killed practically on the spot.

To launch thealarm it was right the friend who was with him. The arrival of the 118 rescuers at the site was timely and the young man was subsequently transported to the Careggi hospital in Florence. Despite the doctors’ efforts, there was nothing for the boy to do. The traumas reported in the impact with the asphalt are too serious.

An investigation into the death of Roberto Frezza has been opened

In addition to medical rescuers, the police, for the findings and to collect all the evidence.

In a first statement, Roberto’s friend had explained that it was precisely his friend he wanted to show him his former school. So they climbed, via a fire escape, on the roof of the same. There Roberto would have put a foot in the wrong, falling inexorably into the void.

Subsequently, after the discovery of the cell phone of the guy on the roof, the friend explained that they had taken pictures photo and registered a video while they were performing “a kid bravado”.

Roberto was studying engineering for a year and he was a football promise, as well as a great fan of Fiorentina. Friends have described him as a quiet boy, always cheerful and a lover of life.