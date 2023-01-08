The greatest idol in the history of Vasco da Gama, Roberto Dinamite, died this Sunday (January 8, 2023) at the age of 68, a victim of bowel cancer. He was the player who most often wore the club’s shirt, with 1,110 games, and its top scorer, with 708 goals.

Dinamite was president of Vasco from 2008 to 2014. He also acted in politics, as councilor (from 1993 to 1994) and state deputy (from 1995 to 2015). His death was confirmed by the club in an official statement (read the full text below).

Carlos Roberto de Oliveira was born in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, on April 13, 1954. He arrived at Vasco da Gama through the youth football categories, in 1969. He debuted in the professional team on November 14, 1971, in a game against Bahia, for the Brazilian Championship.

The nickname that made him famous came along with the 1st goal in the main team, on November 25, 1971, in the 2-0 victory over Internacional, at Maracanã. “Dynamite boy exploded”, stamped the Jornal dos Sports in the headline of the next day’s edition.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) lamented Dynamite’s death, calling him “giant in the history of Vasco da Gama and Brazilian football” and expressing his feelings to family, friends, Vasco fans and admirers of all fans.

“As a Vasco fan in Rio, I really admired his beautiful, offensive football, with a kick so powerful from the left leg that it became a nickname. And last name, last name”, said Lula in an official note.

In 1974, Roberto Dinamite was the protagonist in winning Vasco’s 1st title in the Brazilian Championship. He became the competition’s top scorer with 16 goals.

He played for the Brazilian national team in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

During his terms as president of Vasco, from 2008 to 2014, the club won the Copa do Brasil (2011) and Série B of the Brazilian Championship (2009).

Here’s the full from the note from Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama released on 8.jan.2023, at 12:10 pm:

“OFFICIAL NOTE – Thanks for everything, Roberto Dinamite!

“Vasco da Gama communicates with inestimable regret the death of the greatest idol in the history of the club, Carlos Roberto de Oliveira, Dinamite, aged 68 due to bowel cancer.

“A native of the city of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, Roberto Dinamite showed intimacy with the ball right in his childhood and arrived at Vasco da Gama, still in the youth categories, in 1969. Three years later, the then “Calu” (as he was known since the matches he played in his birthplace) reached the professionals of Gigante. On November 14, 1971, in a match against Bahia for the Brazilian Championship, the seventeen-year-old young man did, for the first time, what he would repeat in other 1109 opportunities.

“It didn’t take long for the Vasco fans to see him explode. On November 25, against Internacional, at Maracanã, Roberto easily beat opponents and scored his first goal as a professional for the club. A true explosion, as highlighted by Jornal dos Sports, and which was repeated 707 times. Roberto then became a symbol of Vasco da Gama. Generations were created considering a true symbiosis between the two.

“Roberto was Vasco. Vasco was Roberto. In 1974, Dinamite was the real starting point towards the Club’s first Brazilian Championship title, being the competition’s top scorer with 16 goals scored. In the following years, the consecration with national and state artillery. In addition to the calls for the 1978 and 1982 World Cups. At the first opportunity, Roberto was the top scorer of the Brazilian national team in the world cup.

“In the early 1980s, Roberto Dinamite left Vasco da Gama for Barcelona (ESP). But the separation lasted only three months, and soon the artilleryman was back on the Hill. And it didn’t take long for him to explode again in celebration of the crowd. In a game against Corinthians, at Maracanã, Dinamite scored five goals in Cruzmaltina’s 5-2 victory.

“It was another 12 years of Vasco da Gama, nine of them uninterrupted, summing up titles; artillery; and cultivating a huge love and gratitude. Until his retirement and farewell to the pitch in 1992.

“In 2008, Roberto Dinamite was elected President of Vasco da Gama and re-elected in 2011. During this period, the Club won the Copa do Brasil and Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

“STATUE IN SÃO JANUÁRIO AND HONORARY

“In 2021, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roberto Dinamite’s first goal for Vasco da Gama, the Club launched a crowdfunding campaign to make a statue of the idol in São Januário. In a few hours, the campaign reached the required amount. On April 28, 2022, in an event that was part of the tribute series for Roberto’s birthday, Vasco inaugurated the statue on the Caldeirão lawn, with the presence and great celebration of the fans, in addition to distinguished guests. In the same month, Roberto received the Meritorious title of the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama.

“STATISTICS BY VASCO DA GAMA AND MAIN

“CAREER BRANDS:

– 1,110 games for Vasco da Gama (player who most wore the shirt of the Club)

– 708 goals for Vasco da Gama (top scorer in the history of the Club)

– Top scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship (190 goals)

– Top scorer in the history of the RJ State Championship (279 goals)

– Top scorer in the history of São Januário (184 goals)

– Greatest scorer in the history of Vasco’s clashes with its main rivals:

– Vasco x Flamengo (27 goals x 19 goals by Zico)

– Vasco x Fluminense (36 goals x 12 goals by Waldo)

– Vasco x Botafogo (25 goals x 17 goals from Quarentinha)

– Scorer of the most beautiful goal in the history of Maracanã (1976)

“The Greatest of All will be eternal. His legacy is eternal. The influence on generations that have followed football for decades and even baptized fans’ names is infinite.

“Thanks for everything, Roberto. We love you. Forever.

