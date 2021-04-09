Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died and his passing shocks the kingdom. He has been her servant for more than 73 years as the husband of Queen Elizabeth and a former World War II veteran.

Roberto Devorik He is one of the Argentines who knows the Royal Family the best. She met him in London, where he lived for almost 35 years. This is his testimony from Punta del Este, in Uruguay.

-What does the death of the Duke of Edinburgh mean for the House of Windsor?

– For England it is a sad day because it is an era that ends. He has not been a pivotal figure for the royal family. He is not a man who has made interesting decisions for the crown. But he has been a consort who, at the time, was much discussed. Through the years he had difficult moments. Later, in his middle age, he knew how to carry out his relationship with the queen with precision.

Roberto Devorik, an Argentine who knew the British royal family very well. Photo Noel Smart

-Wasn’t he the head of the family, even though he never managed to be king? Wasn’t he the head of the House of Windsor in familiar terms?

-Not. No way. I remember a conversation I once had with the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who was a close friend of mine. In fact, she commented: “My sister is not that she was a bad mother but rather a mother who did not have time for her children.” And Prince Philip, instead of pressuring her to give him rank and position in the crown, should have dedicated himself to being a very good father. And he was absent. And the result is seen. Of all the boys, Eduardo, the youngest, is the one who had the happiest life. The other three failed in their marriages and with problems in their private lives.

-How was the personality of Prince Felipe?

-I had the opportunity to see them several times socially. I’m not the one to judge him in his private life. I can judge him because in conversations with Princess Diana, with Prince Edward and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter, they always complained that he had been a very severe father, very difficult with Carlos especially, that he was the future king. He was not a loving father. I cannot be arbitrary because Diana had a good relationship with Prince Philip at the beginning of her marriage and in her romance with Carlos. However, in the last years of Diana’s life, she had no sympathy for him. On the contrary: it was a tremendous antagonism between her and Prince Philip.

-But how was this antagonism born, when initially Prince Philip protected her?

-There is an anecdote about Diana, the day she divorces Carlos. That day she goes to Buckingham with the Brazilian ambassador, Lucia Flecha de Lima and at night she came to my house. He told me that he came across Felipe in the Gallery of paintings in the Palace. It was a long corridor, with a red wall, with magnificent works. He stopped her and said: ‘Aren’t you ashamed of what happened?’ You came here welcomed by the whole royal family, with all pomps and circumstances, and you leave with nothing, empty-handed. ‘ And she said, ‘No, make no mistake. I entered as Diana Spencer and you are in this royal family and you have all the decorations because you are the queen’s husband. ‘ And that was the last time they spoke strong words.

-But what was the conflict?

-That he did not forgive Diana for not bowing her head in front of all the things that were happening to her, as he had done in a certain way. For several years, he and the queen had very difficult years in their marriage. He traveled the world as a sailor for a year and a half, without seeing the queen. In a word, he endured the palace machinery and certain court regulations, which Diana did not endure. She always said that she endured ‘the discipline of royalty but not the hypocrisy’.

-Wasn’t there a generational problem? He was a veteran of the second war. She is an inexperienced princess.

As the Spanish say, he didn’t have a penny. Yes, he was from the Greek, Danish, German royal family, but he was an exile, under the wing of Lord Mountbatten, he was the shadow of the queen for many, many years. Until the queen, who saw that he had a very unhappy life and had cost the sovereign the marriage or an invisible separation, was very intelligent – as it always is. Thus he sought a way to give him a deserved place for being the husband of the sovereign.

