Roberto De Simone turns 90 today. A central figure of the Italian theater and culture of the 1900s, he first embarked on a career as a pianist which he joined as a composer and musicologist, dedicating himself in particular to the popular traditions of the south. In 1967 he animates the creation of New Popular Singing Company and it is precisely with this formation that he made his debut at the Piccola Scala in 1972. In the following years he established himself as a director and Riccardo Muti called him to open the 1986/87 season with Verdi’s ‘Nabucco’. The scenes are by Mauro Carosi and Odette Nicoletti, interpreted by Renato Bruson and Ghena Dimitrova. The staging will be resumed at La Scala but also in Berlin and Tokyo.

The collaboration with Muti, Carosi and Nicoletti continued in 1989 with ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’ by Gluck and ‘Lo frate ‘nnamorato’ by Pergolesi and on the occasion of the inauguration of the 1990/1991 Season with ‘Idomeneo’ by Mozart. Not to forget the contribution of the sets by Micha van Hoeke. The architects themselves met on 7 December 1995 to stage Mozart’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’. De Simone will return to La Scala with two co-productions with the Teatro di San Carlo: the “Fantasy for Donizetti” Te voglio bene assaje created together with the choreographer Luciano Cannito in 1997 and ‘The imaginary Socrate’ by Paisiello directed by Antonino Fogliani.

Among De Simone’s masterpieces there definitely is ‘Cinderella the cat’which he himself wrote and set to music in 1976 for the San Ferdinando theater in Naples and which determined the popular success of the Neapolitan director and musician.