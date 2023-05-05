The journalist told of a clash he had with the singer of Cellino San Marco

Over the last few hours a sensational backstory has been circulating about Albano. The director of ‘Dagospia’ Roberto D’Agostino has in fact revealed an anecdote about the singer who is making the rounds on the web in these hours. In detail, the journalist told of a tough fight he had a few years ago with the singer from Cellino San Marco. Let’s find out together what happened between the two.

In an interview with the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’ Albano confessed that a few years ago he had disagreements with the director of ‘Dagospia’ Robert D’Agostino. Following the statements made by the singer, the journalist recounted the dispute that involved him together with the singer-songwriter.

It all began in 1986, the year in which Roberto D’Agostino published the book ‘The worst of Novella 2000’ together with Renzo Arbore. The book spoke of the history of Italy through the love story between Albano and Romina Poweraccording to the journalist:

Albano and Romina have rewritten the story of Cinderella in reverse, with the peasant from the South who marries the daughter of the Hollywood star and then takes her to live in the village. Romina is called that because she was born in Rome, but given her IQ, she had to be born in Crete.

These words sent the singer from Cellino San Marco into a rage. Subsequently, Roberto D’Agostino revealed that:

Incited by her, very touchy, she sued us.

But that’s not all. Albano and Roberto D’Agostino had a tough face-to-face in which the singer-songwriter tried to beat the journalist.

After receiving some criticism for his performance on the Ariston stage by Roberto D’Agostino, the songwriter he threatened to hit him. Years after what happened, the journalist commented on the disagreements he had with Albano with these words: