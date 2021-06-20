The return of brains to Italy is possible. The professor. Roberto Crea, world-famous scientist, father of biotechnology, born in Reggio and in California for 40 years, will return to Italy, and precisely to Lamezia Terme, to direct the Renato Dulbecco Institute.

Crea will visit together with prof. Giuseppe Nisticò, commissioner of the same institute, the current president of the Region Nino Spirlì and the councilor for Agriculture Giancarlo Gallo, the premises of the Terina Foundation to view the state of the art of the executive project for the construction of GMP and GLP laboratories, according to the European standards of the nascent Renato Dulbecco Institute.