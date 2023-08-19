Roberto Colaninno died at the age of 80

Goodbye to Roberto Colaninnoone of the leading entrepreneurs of Italian industry and currently president of Immsi, the family finance company, and president and managing director of Piaggio. To reveal it is Handle. Just turned eighty, on August 16, married, father of Matteo and Michele, the latter managing director and general manager of immsiRoberto Colaninno had obtained a diploma in accountancy and had been at the center of the Italian entrepreneurial scene for half a century.

The entrepreneur, whose family was originally from Acquaviva delle Fonti, had been living in Mantua for some time now. His career began in 1969 at Fiam Filter, an Italian car components company based in Mantua, of which he became managing director. In 1981 he founded the Sogefia mechanical components company, based in Mantua, which soon entered the orbit of Cir of the engineer Charles DeBenedetti.

In 1995 he was managing director of Olivetti at the time of the company’s greatest crisis. In those years Colaninno announces that it is necessary to get out of information technology and transforms the company into a telecommunications holding company. In 1998 it sells for over 7 billion euros too Omnitel, at the time the nation’s second-largest mobile phone operator. At the beginning of 1999 he launched a totalitarian takeover bid on Telecom Italypaying all shareholders a price considered fair by the stock exchange.

