Roberto Carlos was the ambassador of Real Madrid in the visit to Getafe in the absence of the Director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño. The Brazilian spoke for Movistar after the draw at the Coliseum.

You can lose a League in a match like this: “The Spanish League has many games. You have to keep working with the same mentality. We have a very good quarry. We must continue and pray that the injured return as soon as possible ”.

Super League: “Madrid will play the competitions that they indicate us to play. It does not depend only on us. What they tell us we will do. We will play any competition they tell us to play ”.