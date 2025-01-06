Roberto Carlos (51 years old) he separates from his second wifethe physiotherapist Mariana Luccon. The ex-footballer, who would have had (at least) eleven children with seven different women (two of them from his first wife and two from his second) would have settled in the Real Madrid sports city, in Valdevebas, after ending his relationship with Luccon, with whom he had been since 2009.

This is how the program announced it this Sunday Partywhere they claimed that in His in-laws live in one of the former athlete’s houses in Madrid and his wife lives in another of them.so while his divorce is being resolved he would have made the decision to temporarily settle in the facilities of the merengue club, of which he is an ambassador.

Although it seems that the most striking thing about the former left back’s life is his number of children. “I only had two wives. More difficult (to count) are the women with whom I had children. I have eight, from six or seven different mothers. I don’t remember…”, he said in 2014 in an interview in Gazzetta dello Sport, in which also He said he did not know the number of girlfriends he had had. and their nationalities. “It was a Mexican, a Hungarian, another Brazilian… There were four more. In truth, maybe there were six,” the Brazilian doubted in a moment of counting.

In another interview at that time with the Spaniard Josep Pedrerol, the former soccer player once again assured that he had “several children out there.” “Now I live with Manuela. I have seven in Brazil, one in Mexico, one in Hungary who lives in Alicante and the others live in Brazil,” he said in a video that went viral.

Although with the offspring with which he has always been photographed with those that belong to his two wives officials: the three oldest ones he had with Alexandra Pinheiro and Manuela, born in 2010, and Marina, who was born in 2017, the result of his last marriage.