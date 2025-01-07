Roberto Carlos (51 years old) once again monopolizes the headlines for his hectic love life: he separates for the second time. As reported by the program ‘Party’the former footballer gets divorced from his wife, Mariana Luccon, after 15 years together and two children together.

In addition, the television program in question also revealed that the Brazilian has temporarily moved to the Real Madrid facilities, in Valdebebas, where will remain in which their divorce is resolved.

This news has blown up Roberto’s past. Regarding his love life, the former footballer gave an interview in 2014 for the media ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, where he referred to the number of partners he had had throughout his life. «I had only two wives. But more difficult to count are the women with whom I had children. I have eight, from six or seven different mothers, I don’t remember. «Now I live with Manuela and I have several around. I have 7 in Brazil. I have one in Mexico, I have one in Hungary who lives in Alicante and the others live in Brazil,” he added, making a total of at least 11 children.

To date, the identity of all the women with whom the former soccer player would have had children is unknown. For now, it is known that Alexandra Pinheiro, his first wife, is the mother of three of them, and Mariana Luccon, from whom he has just separated, is the mother of another two.









At the moment, neither of the two affected have commented on the matter. However, it is estimated that reaching a divorce agreement will be a long and complicated processdue to Roberto’s ostentatious assets, valued approximately at 160 million eurosaccording to various media sources.