Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos, Real Madrid legend from 1996 to 2007, said: “The Royal” is able to overthrow Liverpool from the Champions League quarter-finals, and qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

He added: The “Reds” confrontation raises curiosity, because it brings to mind what happened in the final of the 2018 championship, when Mohamed Salah was injured in his shoulder, due to Sergio Ramos, the heart of the Real Madrid defense, only 25 minutes after the start of the match, and I think that the players want to forget this accident ,

By way of “joking”, he said: Salah will not dare approach Ramos !!, indicating that he knows full well that this incident will be discussed a lot before confronting the two sides.

Roberto Carlos (47 years), who played 370 matches with Real, during which he scored 47 goals, admitted that the “royal” would face a very good team. He said: We will play the first-leg match in Madrid, and the royal team is in good condition during the current time. going match.

He added: The most important thing is that all the players are ready, and that the injured return quickly, and I imagine that Zinedine Zidane has the best elements.

He concluded his remarks carried by Yahoo Sports, saying: We have to worry a little about Liverpool, but they should be more concerned.

In a related context, Emilio Butrageno, the director responsible for institutional relations with the royal club, was more cautious, and admitted that Liverpool, led by German Jurgen Klopp, is very dangerous, and it is enough that he was a hero only two years ago, a team that plays with intensity and pressure and deserves respect, and has high-class attackers The risk, but we are very happy that we will face it again, and we know very well that we can qualify for the semi-finals.